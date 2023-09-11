Gel have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this fall. Glare and Initiate will be joining them on all dates and Pardoner and Fraud will be joining them on select dates. Gel will be supporting Thursday on select dates on their ongoing US tour, will be touring the UK and Ireland with Municipal Waste in October, and will be touring the US supporting Jeff Rosenstock starting in November. The band released their album Only Constant earlier this year and we spoke to them about it in March. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|10.26
|Raleigh, NC
|Local 506
|Gel only
|10.27
|Columbia, SC
|New Brookland Tavern
|Gel only
|10.28
|Gainesville, FL
|The Fest
|Gel only
|10.30
|Orlando, FL
|Conduit
|w/Glare, Initiate
|10.31
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|w/Glare, Initiate
|11.2
|Atlanta, GA
|529
|w/Glare, Initiate
|11.3
|Chattanooga, TN
|Poor Taste
|w/Glare, Initiate
|11.4
|Nashville, TN
|The East Room
|w/Glare, Initiate
|11.6
|Bloomington, IN
|The Bishop
|w/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
|11.7
|Columbus, OH
|Ace Of Cups
|w/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
|11.8
|Chicago, IL
|Avondale Music Hall
|w/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
|11.10
|Detroit, MI
|The Sanctuary
|w/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
|11.11
|Buffalo, NY
|TBA
|w/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
|11.12
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|w/Glare, Initiate, Fraud
|11.13
|Montreal, QC
|Cabaret Foufs
|w/Glare, Initiate, Fraud
|11.14
|Portland, ME
|Space Gallery
|w/Glare, Initiate, Fraud
|11.15
|Boston, MA
|Sonia
|w/Glare, Initiate, Fraud