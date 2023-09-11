Gel / Glare / Initiate / Pardoner / Fraud (US and Canada)

Gel
by Tours

Gel have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this fall. Glare and Initiate will be joining them on all dates and Pardoner and Fraud will be joining them on select dates. Gel will be supporting Thursday on select dates on their ongoing US tour, will be touring the UK and Ireland with Municipal Waste in October, and will be touring the US supporting Jeff Rosenstock starting in November. The band released their album Only Constant earlier this year and we spoke to them about it in March. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
10.26Raleigh, NCLocal 506Gel only
10.27Columbia, SCNew Brookland TavernGel only
10.28Gainesville, FLThe FestGel only
10.30Orlando, FLConduitw/Glare, Initiate
10.31Tampa, FLThe Orpheumw/Glare, Initiate
11.2Atlanta, GA529w/Glare, Initiate
11.3Chattanooga, TNPoor Tastew/Glare, Initiate
11.4Nashville, TNThe East Roomw/Glare, Initiate
11.6Bloomington, INThe Bishopw/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
11.7Columbus, OHAce Of Cupsw/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
11.8Chicago, ILAvondale Music Hallw/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
11.10Detroit, MIThe Sanctuaryw/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
11.11Buffalo, NYTBAw/Glare, Initiate, Pardoner
11.12Toronto, ONVelvet Undergroundw/Glare, Initiate, Fraud
11.13Montreal, QCCabaret Foufsw/Glare, Initiate, Fraud
11.14Portland, MESpace Galleryw/Glare, Initiate, Fraud
11.15Boston, MASoniaw/Glare, Initiate, Fraud