Awakebustillinbed release video for “Far”

Awakebutstillinbed have released a video for their new song “Far”. The video was filmed and edited by Lobo and has footage from their 2022 tour of the UK and Europe with itoldyouiwouldeatyou. The song features additional vocals by Amy Schmalkuche of Like Roses is off their upcoming album chaos takes the wheel and I am a passenger which will be out October 20 via Tiny Engines. Awakebutstillinbed will be touring the US starting in October and released their split with For Your Health, Hymns for the Scorned, in 2022. Check out the video below.