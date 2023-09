Videos 5 hours ago by Em Moore

The Iron Roses have released a video for their new song “Justify The Lies”. The video was filmed and directed by Allissa Williams of Thorn and Petal Films. The song is off their upcoming self-titled album which will be out October 20 via Iodine Recordings. The Iron Roses will be touring the US starting in October and released their album Rebel Songs in 2021. Check out the video below.