2 hours ago by Em Moore

L.S. Dunes have released the third and final part of their Limitless Sky documentary. The documentary follows the band during the recording process of their two new songs “Benadryl Subreddit” and “Old Wounds” at Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, California. The documentary was shot by Pat and Nick Demarais. The first part was released in June and the second part was released in August. L.S. Dunes released their album Past Lives in 2022. Check out the documentary below.