The Manchester Punk Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. Hot Water Music, Pissed Jeans, A Wilhelm Scream, Martha, Tsunami Bomb, Stop The Presses, Noseblled, Cheekface, Random Hand, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, and The Bar Stool Preachers are among the bands playing. Manchester Punk Festival will take place on March 29-31, 2024 across 7 venues in Manchester, UK. See the lineup in full below.
Manchester Punk Festival 2024 Lineup
Hot Water Music
Pissed Jeans
A Wilhelm Scream
Martha
Tsunami Bomb
Random Hand
King Prawn
The Bar Stool Preachers
Cheekface
Popes of Chillitown
Johnny Foreigner
Chewie
Stinky
Pizzatramp
Catbute
Riskee and The Ridicule
Meryl Streek
Antillectual
Dear Everyone
New Junk City
Bigfatbig
Nosebleed
Perkie
The Menstrual Cramps
One Hidden Frame
Erica Freas
Spoilers
Bobby Funk
Cosmit
Hike The Peak
Rash Decision
The Great St. Louis
Hans Gruber and the Die Hards
Stop The Presses
Stu Daly
Coral Springs
Corrupt Vision
Kill the President
Pink Suits
Skinny MIlk
Clobber
Reconciler
Haest
Fresh Specimen
Jet8
Girlfriend
Omsorg
Mad Daddy
Midwich Cuckoos
Migraines
Thousand Oaks
Supermilk
The Carol Hodge Band
Toodles and The Hectic Pity
Follow Your Dreams
Distort
Acid Snot
Comrad
Smoking Gives You Big Tits
Big Bad Cat
Dead Raze
Till I’m Bones
Katie MF
Grotbags
Caution Elderly People
Irked
Domt
Big Mess
Dead Retinas
Raisin Awareness