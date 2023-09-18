Hot Water Music, Pissed Jeans, Martha, A Wilhelm Scream, more to play Manchester Punk Fest 2024

Hot Water Music, Pissed Jeans, Martha, A Wilhelm Scream, more to play Manchester Punk Fest 2024
by Festivals & Events

The Manchester Punk Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. Hot Water Music, Pissed Jeans, A Wilhelm Scream, Martha, Tsunami Bomb, Stop The Presses, Noseblled, Cheekface, Random Hand, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, and The Bar Stool Preachers are among the bands playing. Manchester Punk Festival will take place on March 29-31, 2024 across 7 venues in Manchester, UK. See the lineup in full below.

Manchester Punk Festival 2024 Lineup

Hot Water Music

Pissed Jeans

A Wilhelm Scream

Martha

Tsunami Bomb

Random Hand

King Prawn

The Bar Stool Preachers

Cheekface

Popes of Chillitown

Johnny Foreigner

Chewie

Stinky

Pizzatramp

Catbute

Riskee and The Ridicule

Meryl Streek

Antillectual

Dear Everyone

New Junk City

Bigfatbig

Nosebleed

Perkie

The Menstrual Cramps

One Hidden Frame

Erica Freas

Spoilers

Bobby Funk

Cosmit

Hike The Peak

Rash Decision

The Great St. Louis

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards

Stop The Presses

Stu Daly

Coral Springs

Corrupt Vision

Kill the President

Pink Suits

Skinny MIlk

Clobber

Reconciler

Haest

Fresh Specimen

Jet8

Girlfriend

Omsorg

Mad Daddy

Midwich Cuckoos

Migraines

Thousand Oaks

Supermilk

The Carol Hodge Band

Toodles and The Hectic Pity

Follow Your Dreams

Distort

Acid Snot

Comrad

Smoking Gives You Big Tits

Big Bad Cat

Dead Raze

Till I’m Bones

Katie MF

Grotbags

Caution Elderly People

Irked

Domt

Big Mess

Dead Retinas

Raisin Awareness