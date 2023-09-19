The Sleeping Souls announce debut album, release “Rivals” video

The Sleeping Souls
by

The Sleeping Souls, who you might know as Frank Turner’s band, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Just Before The World Starts Burning and will be out on November 24 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The band has also released a video for their new song “Rivals” which was created by Mihaly Sipos. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Just Before The World Starts Burning Tracklist

Underneath An Ocean Of Sky

Caught Up In The Scrape

Scared of Living

Weathering the Storm

Remember Boann

Steal Some Time

Rivals

The Selfist

Nothing To Talk About

Liar/Lover

Ceremony

Whispers To The Faithful Few