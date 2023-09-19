The Sleeping Souls announce debut album, release “Rivals” video

by Em Moore
The Sleeping Souls, who you might know as Frank Turner’s band, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Just Before The World Starts Burning and will be out on November 24 via Xtra Mile Recordings. The band has also released a video for their new song “Rivals” which was created by Mihaly Sipos. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Just Before The World Starts Burning Tracklist
Underneath An Ocean Of Sky
Caught Up In The Scrape
Scared of Living
Weathering the Storm
Remember Boann
Steal Some Time
Rivals
The Selfist
Nothing To Talk About
Liar/Lover
Ceremony
Whispers To The Faithful Few