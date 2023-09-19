GEL perform full set in Ohio laundromat

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Gel have released a video of their full set from Columbus, Ohio-based laundromat Dirty Dungarees. The show took place on September 17 and was shot by Jaxx Traxx Productions. Gel will be supporting Thursday on select dates on their ongoing US tour, will be touring the UK and Ireland with Municipal Waste in October, will be touring North America starting later in October, and will be touring the US supporting Jeff Rosenstock starting in November. The band released their album Only Constant earlier this year and we spoke to them about it in March. Check out the video below.