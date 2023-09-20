Botch to reissue 'An Anthology of Dead Ends', release “Japam” live video

Botch have announced that they will be reissuing their 2002 EP An Anthology of Dead Ends. The reissue will be out on October 27 via Sargent House. The band has also released a live video for their song “Japam” which was filmed at their February 17 show at the Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma, WA by Ahren Lanfor, Caleb K. Baker, and Brian Richard Roossien. Botch will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 05Revolution HallPortland, ORw/Sumac
 Oct 06Revolution HallPortland, ORw/Helms Alee, Gold Sweats
 Oct 07Revolution HallPortland, ORw/Help, Psychic Death
 Oct 13MetroChicago, ILw/FACS, Sweet Cobra
 Oct 14MetroChicago, ILw/FACS, REZN 
Oct 19Emo'sAustin, TXw/Portrayal of Guilt, Fuck Money 
Oct 21Summit Music HallDenver, COw/Primitive Man
 Nov 08Masquerade - HeavenAtlanta, GAw/Thirdface
 Nov 10Webster HallNew York, NYw/Mutoid Man
 Nov 11Webster HallNew York, NYw/Uniform
 Nov 14SoundstageBaltimore, MDw/Burial Waves 
Nov 15Union TransferPhiladelphia, PAw/Uniform 
Nov 17RoadrunnerBoston, MAw/Converge, Cave In 
Nov 18Starland BallroomSayreville, NJw/Converge, Cave In 
Dec 07The Fonda TheaterLos Angeles, CAw/TBA 
Dec 08The Fonda TheaterLos Angeles, CAw/Deaf Club, Negative Blast
 Dec 09The ObservatorySanta Ana, CAw/Deaf Club, Roman Candle
 Dec 12The Regency BallroomSan Francisco, CAw/Kowloon Walled City