Botch to reissue 'An Anthology of Dead Ends', release “Japam” live video

Botch have announced that they will be reissuing their 2002 EP An Anthology of Dead Ends. The reissue will be out on October 27 via Sargent House. The band has also released a live video for their song “Japam” which was filmed at their February 17 show at the Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma, WA by Ahren Lanfor, Caleb K. Baker, and Brian Richard Roossien. Botch will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.