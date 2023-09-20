Botch to reissue 'An Anthology of Dead Ends', release “Japam” live video

by Em Moore
Botch have announced that they will be reissuing their 2002 EP An Anthology of Dead Ends. The reissue will be out on October 27 via Sargent House. The band has also released a live video for their song “Japam” which was filmed at their February 17 show at the Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma, WA by Ahren Lanfor, Caleb K. Baker, and Brian Richard Roossien. Botch will be touring the US starting next month. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 05
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|w/Sumac
|Oct 06
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|w/Helms Alee, Gold Sweats
|Oct 07
|Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|w/Help, Psychic Death
|Oct 13
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|w/FACS, Sweet Cobra
|Oct 14
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|w/FACS, REZN
|Oct 19
|Emo's
|Austin, TX
|w/Portrayal of Guilt, Fuck Money
|Oct 21
|Summit Music Hall
|Denver, CO
|w/Primitive Man
|Nov 08
|Masquerade - Heaven
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Thirdface
|Nov 10
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|w/Mutoid Man
|Nov 11
|Webster Hall
|New York, NY
|w/Uniform
|Nov 14
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Burial Waves
|Nov 15
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Uniform
|Nov 17
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|w/Converge, Cave In
|Nov 18
|Starland Ballroom
|Sayreville, NJ
|w/Converge, Cave In
|Dec 07
|The Fonda Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/TBA
|Dec 08
|The Fonda Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Deaf Club, Negative Blast
|Dec 09
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|w/Deaf Club, Roman Candle
|Dec 12
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Kowloon Walled City