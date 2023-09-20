Dove Armitage of Death Valley Girls has released a video for her new song “It Won’t Die”. The video was directed by Lazy Eye The song is off her upcoming solo EP Concernless which will be out on November 3 via KRO Records. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryLong Birds release new single
Dove Armitage: "It Won't Die"
Death Valley Girls announce Fall west coast shows
Pussy Riot tour North America, Dwarves, Pinskhift, THICK, Death Valley Girls support some dates
Dove Armitage announces solo EP, releases "Brittle" video
Death Valley Girls announce Australian tour
OFF!, Death Valley Girls, more to play Purple City Music Festival
Death Valley Girls release video for "Islands in The Sky"
Death Valley Girls: "Magic Powers"
Death Valley Girls: "Sunday"
Death Valley Girls to release new album, share "What Are The Odds" video