Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

Scene Queen has released a video for her new song “Pink Push-Up Bra”. The video wsa directed by @Angelicavalente_ and @Ilovepseudo. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via Hopeless Records. Scene Queen will be touring the UK in October and will be touring North America starting in November. Scene Queen released Bimbocore in 2022. Check out the song below.