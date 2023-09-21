Blink-182 release two new songs, “More Than You Know” and “One More Time”

Blink-182 have released two new songs called “One More Time” and “More Than You Know”. “One More Time” comes with a video which was directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada and “More Than You Know” comes with a lyric video. Both songs will appear on their recently announced album One More Time… which will be out on October 20 via Columbia Records. This will be the first album since 2011’s Neighborhoods to feature Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker. Blink-182 released NINE with Matt Skiba in 2019. Check out the videos below.