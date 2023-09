1 hour ago by Em Moore

The Dirty Nil have released a video for their song “The Light, The Void, and Everything”. The video was produced, directed, and edited by Wyatt Clough and pays tribute to David Lynch's Blue Velvet. Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire also makes a cameo. The song is off their album Free Rein To Passions which was released earlier this year. The Dirty Nil will be touring Ontario and Quebec starting next week. Check out the video below.