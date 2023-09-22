The Callous Daoboys have released a video for their new song “Pushing The Pink Envelope”. The video was directed by lead vocalist Carson Pace. The song is off their upcoming EP God Smiles Upon The Callous Daoboys which will be out on October 20 via MNRK Heavy / Modern Static Records. The Callous Daoboys will be touring North America with Protest The Hero starting in October and will be touring Europe with TesseracT starting in January. The band released their album Celebrity Therapist in 2022. Check out the video below.