We are pleased to bring to you the latest premiere from Let The Bad Times Roll, a The Replacements tribute compilation. The latest single is by Jeff Caudill's newest band Low Coast covering "Here Comes A Regular", see below to check out the track. The tribute compilation feature cover tracks from The Color Fred, Crossed Keys, Mikey Erg, Tired Radio, Neckscars and more. You can click here to grab a copy of the release through Philly based Creep Records.