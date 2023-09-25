Touche Amore announce remixed and remastered edition of 'Is Survived By'

Touché Amoré have announced a ten-anniversary edition of their 2013 album Is Survived By . The album has been remixed by Brad Wood and remastered by Emily Lazar. Is Survived By: Revived also features updated packaging by Nick Steinhardt and updated inserts with liner notes and essays. It will be out on January 19, 2024 via Deathwish Inc. A visualizer for the remixed and remastered version of “Is Survived By” has also been released. Touche Amore released Lament in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.