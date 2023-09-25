Touche Amore announce remixed and remastered edition of 'Is Survived By'

Touché Amoré have announced a ten-anniversary edition of their 2013 album Is Survived By . The album has been remixed by Brad Wood and remastered by Emily Lazar. Is Survived By: Revived also features updated packaging by Nick Steinhardt and updated inserts with liner notes and essays. It will be out on January 19, 2024 via Deathwish Inc. A visualizer for the remixed and remastered version of “Is Survived By” has also been released. Touche Amore released Lament in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Is Survived By: Revived Tracklist
1. Just Exist
2. To Write Content
3. Praise / Love
4. Anyone / Anything
5. DNA
6. Harbor
7. Kerosene
8. Blue Angels
9. Social Caterpillar
10. Non Fiction
11. Steps
12. Is Survived By