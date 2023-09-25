Subhumans announce UK tour

Subhumans
Subhumans have announced UK tour dates for this December and January. The band will be touring the US in October and released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 01MolesBath, UK
Dec 02BoomLeeds, UK
Dec 03La Belle AngeleEdinburgh, UK
Dec 04TrilliansNewcastle, UK
Dec 05ChameleonNottingham, UK
Dec 06Victoria InnDerby, UK
Dec 07The PigHastings, UK
Dec 08The 1865Southampton, UK
Dec 09Dolls HouseAbertillery, UK
Jan 10100 ClubLondon, UK
Jan 11ExchangeBristol, UK
Jan 12Clwb Ifor BachCardiff, UK
Jan 13Dark HorseBirmingham, UK
Jan 14Con ClubLewes, UK