Subhumans have announced UK tour dates for this December and January. The band will be touring the US in October and released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 01
|Moles
|Bath, UK
|Dec 02
|Boom
|Leeds, UK
|Dec 03
|La Belle Angele
|Edinburgh, UK
|Dec 04
|Trillians
|Newcastle, UK
|Dec 05
|Chameleon
|Nottingham, UK
|Dec 06
|Victoria Inn
|Derby, UK
|Dec 07
|The Pig
|Hastings, UK
|Dec 08
|The 1865
|Southampton, UK
|Dec 09
|Dolls House
|Abertillery, UK
|Jan 10
|100 Club
|London, UK
|Jan 11
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Jan 12
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Cardiff, UK
|Jan 13
|Dark Horse
|Birmingham, UK
|Jan 14
|Con Club
|Lewes, UK