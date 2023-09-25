Jakobs Castle, the project of Jakob Nowell, the son of the late Brad Nowell of Sublime, has released a lyric video for their new song “Lights Out”. The video was created by Andrew Shute. The song is avialable digitally via Epitaph Records and will be on an upcoming album that will be released on the label in the near future. Jakobs Castle will be touring the US with Common Kings starting tomorrow. Check out the video and dates below.