Jakobs Castle: "Lights Out"
by Videos

Jakobs Castle, the project of Jakob Nowell, the son of the late Brad Nowell of Sublime, has released a lyric video for their new song “Lights Out”. The video was created by Andrew Shute. The song is avialable digitally via Epitaph Records and will be on an upcoming album that will be released on the label in the near future. Jakobs Castle will be touring the US with Common Kings starting tomorrow. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sept. 26Minneapolis, MNUptown Theater
Sept. 27Chicago, ILThalia Hall
Sept. 29Ithaca, NYDeep Dive
Sept. 30Hampton Beach, NHWally's
Oct. 1Portland, MEAura
Oct. 3Boston, MABig Night Live
Oct. 4Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Bowl
Oct. 7Orleans, MAOutermost Roots & Blues Festival
Oct. 8Philadelphia, PABrooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
Oct. 11Asbury Park, NJThe Stone Pony
Oct. 12Norfolk, VAThe NorVA
Oct. 13Wilmington, NCGreenfield Lake Amphitheater
Oct. 15Charleston, SCMusic Farm
Oct. 18Stuart, FLTerra Fermata
Oct. 19St. Petersburg, FLJannus Live
Oct. 21Ft. Myers, FLThe Ranch
Oct. 22Orlando, FLHouse of Blues
Oct. 25Sacramento, CATBA
Oct. 28Sneads Ferry, NCSneads Ferry Community Center