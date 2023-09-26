Year of the Knife announce new album, release two new songs

Year of the Knife have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called No Love Lost and will be out on October 27 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released two new songs, “Wish” featuring Devin Swank of Sanguisugabogg and “Last Laugh” featuring Dylan Walker of Full of Hell. In June, the band was involved in a terrible car accident while on tour that left the band with serious injuries, especially lead vocalist Madison Watkins who broke several bones and suffered a traumatic brain injury. All proceeds will be going directly to the band to help with their ongoing recovery. Year of the Knife released their EP Dust to Dust in 2022 and their album Internal Incarceration in 2020. Check out the songs and tracklist below.