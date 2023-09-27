The Dirty Nil announce Eastern Canada shows

The Dirty Nil
The Dirty Nil have announced tour dates for the Maritimes for this December. Tickets will go on sale September 29. The Dirty Nil will be kicking off their tour of Ontario and Quebec this Friday and released their album Free Rein To Passions earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 06PEI Brewing CompanyCharlottetown, PEI
Dec 07The MarqueeHalifax, NS
Dec 08The CaveauMoncton, NB
Dec 09The CapFredericton, NB
