The Dirty Nil have announced tour dates for the Maritimes for this December. Tickets will go on sale September 29. The Dirty Nil will be kicking off their tour of Ontario and Quebec this Friday and released their album Free Rein To Passions earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 06
|PEI Brewing Company
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Dec 07
|The Marquee
|Halifax, NS
|Dec 08
|The Caveau
|Moncton, NB
|Dec 09
|The Cap
|Fredericton, NB
|Dec 10
|The Cap
|Fredericton, NB