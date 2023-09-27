Spiritual Cramp have released a video for their new song “Herberts On Holiday”. The video was filmed by Barb Bingham and Michael Bingham and was edited by Jose Luna for True Colors Creative Group. The song is off their upcoming self-titled album which will be out on November 3 via Blue Grape Music. Spiritual Cramp are currently touring the US and will be touring the UK and Ireland with Militarie Gun in the winter. The band released their album Here Comes More Bad News in 2021. Check out the video below.