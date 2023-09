, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Sum 41 have announced their signing to Rise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Landmines” which was directed by John Asher. The song will be on their final album Heaven x Hell which they will be disbanding after releasing. The band will also be embarking on a final tour. The release date for the album has yet to be announced. Sum 41 released Order in Decline in 2019. Check out the video below.