Videos 18 hours ago by Em Moore

Philadelphia-based cybergrind artist ZOMBIESHARK! has released a video for their new song “Heads I Win, Tales You Lose, You Are My Sunshine”. The video was created by Eric Taylor Parker at Seventhside Productions. The song is ZOMBIESHARK!’s first single on Theoria Records and will be on their upcoming album. ZOMBIESHARK! released Born From A Wish in 2022. Check out the video below.