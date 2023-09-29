Neckscars and Moonraker announce split record, release two new videos

Neckscars and Moonraker have announced that they will be releasing a new split record. It will be out on October 20 via Engineer Records, Bypolar Records, and Sell The Heart Records. Moonraker has released a video for their new song “Fireman” which was directed and animated by Anthony Elliott. Neckscars has released a video for their new song “Level II: Insufferable” which was directed by Justin Parish and edited by Bob Sweeney. The bands will be playing a handful of shows together starting in October. Moonraker released their album The Forest in 2022 and Neckscars released their album Don’t Panic in 2021. Check out the videos and dates below.