, Posted by Videos 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Doom Scroll have released a video for their new song “Automanic”. The video was directed by Ian, Dustin, Tobie, Josh, and Brandon of Bean Emerald Productions. The song is off their upcoming album Pyrrhic Victory which will be out on October 6 via Bottles to the Ground. Doom Scroll released their album Immoral Compass in 2021. Check out the video below.