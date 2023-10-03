Jump Start Records have announced 30 Minute Fest, a festival where 13 bands plays 30 minute sets between 2 stages. The event will happen on December 2nd at Broken Goblet Brewing in Bensalem, PA. A Wilhelm Scream, No Trigger, Bitter Branches, You Vandal, Broadcaster, and much more are set to play the event. See below for the full announcement.
