The Gaslight Anthem release video for “Autumn”, announce EU and UK tour

The Gaslight Anthem
by Tours

The Gaslight Anthem have released a video for their song “Autumn”. The video features animation by Dan King. The song is off their upcoming album History Books which will be out on October 27. The band has also announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for next year. The Gaslight Anthem are currently touring the US and released Get Hurt in 2014. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 06STOCKHOLM, SEAnnex
Mar 07OSLO, NOSentrum Scene
Mar 09COPENHAGEN, DKGray Hall
Mar 11BERLIN, DEColumbiahalle
Mar 12WIESBADEN, DESchlachthof
Mar 14BRUSSELS, BEAncienne Belgique
Mar 15COLOGNE, DEPalladium
Mar 16UTRECHT, NLTivoli Vredenburg Ronda
Mar 18GLASGOW, UKO2 Academy Glasgow
Mar 21SHEFFIELD, UKO2 Academy Sheffield
Mar 22MANCHESTER, UKO2 Apollo
Mar 23WOLVERHAMPTON, UKCivic at the Halls
Mar 25LONDON, UKRoundhouse
Mar 26LONDON, UKRoundhouse
Mar 29DUBLIN, IE3Olympia Theatre
Jul 10NOTTINGHAM, UKRock City
Jul 11CHELTENHAM, UK2000Trees, Upcote Farm