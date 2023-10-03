The Gaslight Anthem have released a video for their song “Autumn”. The video features animation by Dan King. The song is off their upcoming album History Books which will be out on October 27. The band has also announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for next year. The Gaslight Anthem are currently touring the US and released Get Hurt in 2014. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 06
|STOCKHOLM, SE
|Annex
|Mar 07
|OSLO, NO
|Sentrum Scene
|Mar 09
|COPENHAGEN, DK
|Gray Hall
|Mar 11
|BERLIN, DE
|Columbiahalle
|Mar 12
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Schlachthof
|Mar 14
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Ancienne Belgique
|Mar 15
|COLOGNE, DE
|Palladium
|Mar 16
|UTRECHT, NL
|Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda
|Mar 18
|GLASGOW, UK
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|Mar 21
|SHEFFIELD, UK
|O2 Academy Sheffield
|Mar 22
|MANCHESTER, UK
|O2 Apollo
|Mar 23
|WOLVERHAMPTON, UK
|Civic at the Halls
|Mar 25
|LONDON, UK
|Roundhouse
|Mar 26
|LONDON, UK
|Roundhouse
|Mar 29
|DUBLIN, IE
|3Olympia Theatre
|Jul 10
|NOTTINGHAM, UK
|Rock City
|Jul 11
|CHELTENHAM, UK
|2000Trees, Upcote Farm