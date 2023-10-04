Laura Jane Grace releases “Dysphoria Hoodie”, announces US shows

by Em Moore
Laura Jane Grace has released a new solo song called “Dysphoria Hoodie”. The song comes with a lyric video created by Juliet Bryant and will be on her upcoming solo album. Laura Jane Grace will be touring the US this fall and winter and released her EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 29
|The Fest - Vivid Music Hall
|Gainesville, FL
|Nov 08-13
|Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise
|Miami, FL
|Dec 28
|Off Broadway
|St. Louis, MO
|Dec 29
|Granada Theatre
|Lawrence, KS
|Dec 31
|The Marquis
|Denver, CO
|Jan 02
|Slowdown
|Omaha, NE
|Jan 03
|Cloudland
|Minneapolis, MN
|Jan 06
|Joey’s Song Benefit
|Madison, WI