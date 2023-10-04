Laura Jane Grace releases “Dysphoria Hoodie”, announces US shows

Laura Jane Grace has released a new solo song called “Dysphoria Hoodie”. The song comes with a lyric video created by Juliet Bryant and will be on her upcoming solo album. Laura Jane Grace will be touring the US this fall and winter and released her EP At War With The Silverfish in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 29The Fest - Vivid Music HallGainesville, FL
Nov 08-13Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog CruiseMiami, FL
Dec 28Off BroadwaySt. Louis, MO
Dec 29Granada TheatreLawrence, KS
Dec 31The MarquisDenver, CO
Jan 02SlowdownOmaha, NE
Jan 03CloudlandMinneapolis, MN
Jan 06Joey’s Song BenefitMadison, WI