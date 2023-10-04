The Dirty Nil and Dooms Children (the solo project of Wade MacNeil of Alexisonfire) have teamed up to release two alternate versions of their songs. The songs are “Flower Moon” which appeared on Dooms Children’s 2021 self-titled album and “The Light, The Void, and Everything” which appeared on the Dirty Nil’s album Free Rein to Passions that was released earlier this year. Both songs have accompanying videos that were directed and edited by Mitch Barnes and shot by Noah Kahin, The songs are available now via Dine Alone Records. Check out the videos below.