Lagwagon add three US shows to upcoming Canadian tour, Cigar added to tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Lagwagon have added three US shows to their upcoming Canadian tour. The band will be playing Portland, Seattle, and Milwaukee, and tickets for these new shows go on sale on October 6. They also announced that Cigar will be joining them on all dates. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|11/29
|Portland, OR
|Wonder Ballroom
|11/30
|Nectar
|Seattle, WA
|12/2
|Vancouver BC
|Hollywood
|12/3
|Victoria BC
|Capital Ballroom
|12/5
|Red Deer AB
|Bo’s Stage
|12/6
|Edmonton AB
|Union Hall
|12/7
|Calgary AB
|Palace Theatre
|12/8
|Saskatoon SK
|Louis’
|12/10
|Winnipeg MB
|Park Theatre
|12/11
|Winnipeg MB
|Park Theatre
|12/13
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|12/14
|London ON
|London Music Hall
|12/15
|Toronto ON
|Lee’s Palace