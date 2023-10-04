Lagwagon add three US shows to upcoming Canadian tour, Cigar added to tour

Lagwagon have added three US shows to their upcoming Canadian tour. The band will be playing Portland, Seattle, and Milwaukee, and tickets for these new shows go on sale on October 6. They also announced that Cigar will be joining them on all dates. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenue
11/29Portland, ORWonder Ballroom
11/30NectarSeattle, WA
12/2Vancouver BCHollywood
12/3Victoria BCCapital Ballroom
12/5Red Deer ABBo’s Stage
12/6Edmonton ABUnion Hall
12/7Calgary ABPalace Theatre
12/8Saskatoon SKLouis’
12/10Winnipeg MBPark Theatre
12/11Winnipeg MBPark Theatre
12/13Milwaukee, WIThe Rave
12/14London ONLondon Music Hall
12/15Toronto ONLee’s Palace