Lo(u)ser, the ska punk solo project of music video director Chris Graue, has released a video for their new song “If You Find Me” which features Max Gerlock of Super Cassette. The song is a standalone single that was produced by Ryland Steen, mixed by Jgrabes with assistance by Reade Wolcott, and mastered by Alex Dobbert. Lo(u)ser will be playing a handful of shows this fall and winter and released Super Gwario Kart in 2021. Check out the video below.