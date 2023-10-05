Lo(u)ser, the ska punk solo project of music video director Chris Graue, has released a video for their new song “If You Find Me” which features Max Gerlock of Super Cassette. The song is a standalone single that was produced by Ryland Steen, mixed by Jgrabes with assistance by Reade Wolcott, and mastered by Alex Dobbert. Lo(u)ser will be playing a handful of shows this fall and winter and released Super Gwario Kart in 2021. Check out the video below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Oct 06
|Chino, CA
|Rat Nest
|w/ Eichlers, Sweet Gloom, Pleasant Thoughts
|Oct 07
|Modesto, CA
|Persuasion Brewing
|Maximum Ska 'n' P with Littlest Man Band
|Dec 16
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Trading
|Sac Gamers Expo After Party w/Alice Knows Karate and Got Item!
|Feb 24
|Miami, FL
|Kevin Smith/Jay and Silent Bob Cruise
|w/Soul Asylum, Mega Ran, and Telethon