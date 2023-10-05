Lo(u)ser: “If You Find Me” (ft. Super Cassette)

Lo(u)ser, the ska punk solo project of music video director Chris Graue, has released a video for their new song “If You Find Me” which features Max Gerlock of Super Cassette. The song is a standalone single that was produced by Ryland Steen, mixed by Jgrabes with assistance by Reade Wolcott, and mastered by Alex Dobbert. Lo(u)ser will be playing a handful of shows this fall and winter and released Super Gwario Kart in 2021. Check out the video below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Oct 06Chino, CARat Nestw/ Eichlers, Sweet Gloom, Pleasant Thoughts
Oct 07Modesto, CAPersuasion BrewingMaximum Ska 'n' P with Littlest Man Band
Dec 16Sacramento, CAGoldfield TradingSac Gamers Expo After Party w/Alice Knows Karate and Got Item!
Feb 24Miami, FLKevin Smith/Jay and Silent Bob Cruisew/Soul Asylum, Mega Ran, and Telethon