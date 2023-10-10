Keith Buckley forms new band called Many Eyes

Keith Buckley, the former vocalist for Every Time I Die, has announced that he has formed a new band. The band is called Many Eyes and features Charlie Bellmore on guitars and Nick Bellmore on drums. Their debut single “Revelation” will be out on October 13 via Perseverance Media Group, the label owned by Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed who will also be the executive producer of their upcoming album. Keith Buckley announced the band in an Instagram post which reads in part,



”Sup. It’s me, Keith. Just wanted to let you know that I have a new band. It’s called Many Eyes. Two brothers named Charlie and Nick Bellmore play guitar and drums respectively. They also write, produce & record all the songs. I think they’re brilliant and I’m confident that you will too. Jamey Jasta introduced me to them over a year ago and the three of us have not stopped writing since. Shout out to Jamey Jasta. He is, and always has been the realest. Many Eyes marks the beginning of a new chapter in my story. One that promises to be significantly different from the ones that preceded it. It’ll be better… I’m better. I look forward to proving it, both on stage and off. See you out there.”

Many Eyes will be touring the US with Thursday starting in January. Check out the post below.