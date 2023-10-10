MXPX announce tour dates

MxPx
MXPX just announced a string of dates surrounding their appearance at When We Were Young Festival, select dates are with The Ataris, see below.

DateLocationVenue
10/21Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
10/22Las Vegas, NVWhen We Were Young Festival
10/27Bali, IndonesiaFANATIK Festival
10/28Jakarta, IndonesiaRockARoma Festival
10/29Makassar, IndonesiaRock In Celebes Festival
12/30Seattle, WAThe Showbox w/ Diesel Boy
1/6/24Los Angeles, CAHollywood Palladium w/ Less Than Jake, Relient K and Smoking Popes
2/9New York City, NYWebster Hall w/ The Ataris
2/10Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer w/ The Ataris
3/15Atlanta, GABuckhead Theatre w/ The Ataris
3/16Orlando, FLHouse of Blues w/ The Ataris
4/5Denver, COOgden Theatre w/ The Ataris and Five Iron Frenzy
4/6Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot w/ The Ataris