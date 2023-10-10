MXPX just announced a string of dates surrounding their appearance at When We Were Young Festival, select dates are with The Ataris, see below.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|10/21
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|10/22
|Las Vegas, NV
|When We Were Young Festival
|10/27
|Bali, Indonesia
|FANATIK Festival
|10/28
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|RockARoma Festival
|10/29
|Makassar, Indonesia
|Rock In Celebes Festival
|12/30
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox w/ Diesel Boy
|1/6/24
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Palladium w/ Less Than Jake, Relient K and Smoking Popes
|2/9
|New York City, NY
|Webster Hall w/ The Ataris
|2/10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer w/ The Ataris
|3/15
|Atlanta, GA
|Buckhead Theatre w/ The Ataris
|3/16
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues w/ The Ataris
|4/5
|Denver, CO
|Ogden Theatre w/ The Ataris and Five Iron Frenzy
|4/6
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot w/ The Ataris