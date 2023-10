Videos 18 hours ago by Em Moore

Frida Kill have released a video of their new song “Zine Song”. The video was filmed and directed by Maria Lina Canales and Jeanette D. Moses. The song is off their upcoming album Kill! Kill! which will be out on December 1 via Get Better Records and Insecurity Hits. Frida Kill released EP 1 in 2022. Check out the video below.