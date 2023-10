8 hours ago by Em Moore

Year of The Knife have released a new song called “Your Control”. The song is off their upcoming album No Love Lost which will be out on October 27 via Pure Noise Records. All proceeds from the album will be going directly to the band to help with their ongoing recovery after a terrible car accident they suffered in June. Year of the Knife Year of the Knife released their EP Dust to Dust in 2022 and their album Internal Incarceration in 2020. Check out the song below.