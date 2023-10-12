Sick New World Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. System of A Down, Slipknot, Alice in Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Gel, Drain, Killing Joke, Knocked Loose, Better Lovers, Zulu, Spy, Sunami, and Code Orange are among the bands playing. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 13. Sick New World Festival will take place on April 27, 2024 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. See the lineup in full below.
Sick New World Lineup 2024
System of A Down
Slipknot
A Perfect Circle
Alice In Chains
Bring Me The Horizon
Danny Elfman
Primus
Slowdive
Ice Nine Kills
Motionless In White
Swans
Black Veil Brides
Wage War
Helmet
Sevendust
Kittie
Bad Omens
Duster
The Garden
Loathe
Vowws
Jinjer
Kublai Khan
Vein
Sleep Token
Killing Joke
Drain
Sunami
Code Orange
Lords of Acid
Vnvnation
Lamb of God
Slaughter to Prevail
Front 242
Knocked Loose
Dayseeker
Have A Nice Life
Front Line Assembly
Nitzer Ebb
She Past Away
Skindred
Fleshwater
3Teeth
Taproot
Combichrist
Dope
Nonpoint
Powerman 5000
Paleface
Baby Metal
Static-X
Incendiary
Superheaven
6arelyhuman
Kim Dracula
Static Dress
Better Lovers
Wednesday 13
Fear Factory
Trash Talk
Drop Ninteens
Glare
Quannnic
Zulu
Fury
Gel
Spy
Voilent Vira
Snow Strippers
Ultra
Sunn