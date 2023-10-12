SOAD, Slipknot, Gel, Zulu, more to play Sick New World Fest 2024

SOAD, Slipknot, Gel, Zulu, more to play Sick New World Fest 2024
by Festivals & Events

Sick New World Festival has announced its lineup for 2024. System of A Down, Slipknot, Alice in Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Gel, Drain, Killing Joke, Knocked Loose, Better Lovers, Zulu, Spy, Sunami, and Code Orange are among the bands playing. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 13. Sick New World Festival will take place on April 27, 2024 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. See the lineup in full below.

Sick New World Lineup 2024

System of A Down

Slipknot

A Perfect Circle

Alice In Chains

Bring Me The Horizon

Danny Elfman

Primus

Slowdive

Ice Nine Kills

Motionless In White

Swans

Black Veil Brides

Wage War

Helmet

Sevendust

Kittie

Bad Omens

Duster

The Garden

Loathe

Vowws

Jinjer

Kublai Khan

Vein

Sleep Token

Killing Joke

Drain

Sunami

Code Orange

Lords of Acid

Vnvnation

Lamb of God

Slaughter to Prevail

Front 242

Knocked Loose

Dayseeker

Have A Nice Life

Front Line Assembly

Nitzer Ebb

She Past Away

Skindred

Fleshwater

3Teeth

Taproot

Combichrist

Dope

Nonpoint

Powerman 5000

Paleface

Baby Metal

Static-X

Incendiary

Superheaven

6arelyhuman

Kim Dracula

Static Dress

Better Lovers

Wednesday 13

Fear Factory

Trash Talk

Drop Ninteens

Glare

Quannnic

Zulu

Fury

Gel

Spy

Voilent Vira

Snow Strippers

Ultra

Sunn