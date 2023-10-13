Flying Raccoon Suit have released a video for their new song “Eat The World”. The song is off their upcoming album Moonflower which will be out on November 3 via Bad Time Records. Flying Raccoon Suit released their album Afterglow in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryPhotos: The Walkmen at History in Toronto, ON 10/11
Next StoryFestivals & Events: SBAM Fest announce bands for their 2024 fest
Flying Raccoon Suit: "Eat The World"
Flying Raccoon Suit announce new album, release "Swan Song" video
New punk horror movie directed by Paul "Duck" Tucker of Joystick! in the works
The Filthy Radicals / Joystick! / Flying Raccoon Suit (ON & QC)
Joystick! and Flying Raccoon Suit announce co-headlining tour (US & CAN)