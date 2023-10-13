On October 12, Chris Farren played at The Monarch Tavern in Toronto, Ontario. Mo Troper opened the show. Chris Farren is currently finishing up his North American tour and released his album Doom Singer earlier this year. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.