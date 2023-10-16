The Flatliners: “Between Our Teeth”

The Flatliners have released a new song called “Between Our Teach”. The band debuted the song live on October 12 at the SAP Center before a San Jose Sharks hockey game. The song will be played at all Sharks home games before the puck drops for the rest of this season. The song is available digitally as well as on 12-inch vinyl from Fat Wreck Chords. Proceeds from the sale of the vinyl will go towards Sistering, an organization that helps women and trans people in Toronto who are experiencing homelessness or who are precariously housed. The Flatliners will be playing their Holiday Melee shows in December and released their album New Ruin in 2022. Check out the song and live debut video below.