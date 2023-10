9 hours ago by Em Moore

Mannequin Pussy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called I Got Heaven and will be out on March 1 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “I Don’t Know You” which was directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles. Mannequin Pussy released their EP Perfect in 2021 and their album Patience in 2019. Check out the video below.