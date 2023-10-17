Alkaline Trio to release new album, share video for title track, announce tour dates (US and CAN)

by Em Moore
Alkaline Trio have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs and will be out on January 26 via Rise Records. The band has also released a video for the title track. Alkaline Trio will be touring North America starting in February with Drug Church joining them on all dates. They released their album Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs Tracklist
1. Hot For Preacher
2. Meet Me
3. Versions Of You
4. Bad Time
5. Scars
6. Break
7. Shake With Me
8. Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs
9. Hinterlude
10. Broken Down In A Time Machine
11. Teenage Heart
|Date
|City
|Venue
|FEB 22
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues | Anaheim
|FEB 23
|San Diego, CA
|Soma
|FEB 24
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|FEB 26
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues | Dallas
|FEB 27
|Austin, TX
|Stubb's Bar-B-Q
|FEB 28
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues | Houston
|MAR 01
|Atlanta, GA
|Tabernacle
|MAR 02
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues | Orlando
|MAR 03
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore | Charlotte
|MAR 05
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore | Silver Spring
|MAR 06
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore | Philadelphia
|MAR 08
|Cleveland, OH
|The Agora Theatre & Ballroom
|MAR 09
|Queens, NY
|Knockdown Center
|MAR 10
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues | Boston
|MAR 12
|Toronto, ON
|History
|MAR 13
|Montreal, QC
|Théâtre Beanfield
|MAR 15
|Royal Oak, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|MAR 16
|Chicago, IL
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|MAR 17
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|MAR 18
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore | Minneapolis
|MAR 20
|Denver, CO
|Fillmore Auditorium
|MAR 21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Union Event Center
|MAR 23
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|MAR 24
|Vancouver, BC
|Vogue Theatre
|MAR 25
|Portland, OR
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|MAR 27
|San Francisco, CA
|SF Masonic Auditorium
|MAR 29
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Novo
|MAR 30
|Las Vegas, NV
|Brooklyn Bowl | Las Vegas