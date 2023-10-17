Alkaline Trio to release new album, share video for title track, announce tour dates (US and CAN)

Alkaline Trio
by

Alkaline Trio have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs and will be out on January 26 via Rise Records. The band has also released a video for the title track. Alkaline Trio will be touring North America starting in February with Drug Church joining them on all dates. They released their album Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs Tracklist

1. Hot For Preacher

2. Meet Me

3. Versions Of You

4. Bad Time

5. Scars

6. Break

7. Shake With Me

8. Blood, Hair, And Eyeballs

9. Hinterlude

10. Broken Down In A Time Machine

11. Teenage Heart

DateCityVenue
FEB 22Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues | Anaheim
FEB 23San Diego, CASoma
FEB 24Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
FEB 26Dallas, TXHouse of Blues | Dallas
FEB 27Austin, TXStubb's Bar-B-Q
FEB 28Houston, TXHouse of Blues | Houston
MAR 01Atlanta, GATabernacle
MAR 02Orlando, FLHouse of Blues | Orlando
MAR 03Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore | Charlotte
MAR 05Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore | Silver Spring
MAR 06Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore | Philadelphia
MAR 08Cleveland, OHThe Agora Theatre & Ballroom
MAR 09Queens, NYKnockdown Center
MAR 10Boston, MAHouse of Blues | Boston
MAR 12Toronto, ONHistory
MAR 13Montreal, QCThéâtre Beanfield
MAR 15Royal Oak, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre
MAR 16Chicago, ILByline Bank Aragon Ballroom
MAR 17St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
MAR 18Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore | Minneapolis
MAR 20Denver, COFillmore Auditorium
MAR 21Salt Lake City, UTUnion Event Center
MAR 23Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
MAR 24Vancouver, BCVogue Theatre
MAR 25Portland, ORMcMenamins Crystal Ballroom
MAR 27San Francisco, CASF Masonic Auditorium
MAR 29Los Angeles, CAThe Novo
MAR 30Las Vegas, NVBrooklyn Bowl | Las Vegas