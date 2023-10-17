Alkaline Trio to release new album, share video for title track, announce tour dates (US and CAN)

Alkaline Trio have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs and will be out on January 26 via Rise Records. The band has also released a video for the title track. Alkaline Trio will be touring North America starting in February with Drug Church joining them on all dates. They released their album Is This Thing Cursed? in 2018. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.