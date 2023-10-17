Dark Horse Records to re-release Joe Strummer's 'Streetcore'

This Friday, Dark Horse Records (the label founded by George Harrison) will re-release the last album by Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros. The 20th anniversary edition of Streetcore was remastered by Paul Hicks (The Beatles / George Harrison / The Rolling Stones / John Lennon) . It does not feature any of the b-sides which were sometimes paired with various versions of the album in the past. the vinyl version comes with a "coma girl" lyric sheet lithograph. This reissue follows the reissue of Live at Acton Town Hall 2002 which was released earlier this year.