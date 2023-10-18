IDLES announce new album, release “Dancer” video

Idles
by

IDLES have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called TANGK and will be out on February 16 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Dancer” which features vocals from James Murphy and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem. The video was directed by Jocelyn Anquetil. IDLES will be touring in December and into 2024. The band released Crawler in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

TANGK Tracklist

1. IDEA 01

2. Gift Horse

3. POP POP POP

4. Roy

5. A Gospel

6. Dancer

7. Grace

8. Hall & Oates

9. Jungle

10. Gratitude

11. Monolith

DateCityVenue
Dec 1st 2023Hong Kong, CNClockenflap
Dec 2nd, 2023 Bangkok, THMaho Rasop Festival
Feb 29th, 2024Porto, PTSuper Bock Arena
March 1st, 2024Madrid, ESWizinik
March 2nd, 2024Barcelona, ESSant Jordi Club
March 5th, 2024Milan, ITAlcatraz
March 7th, 2024Paris, FRZenith
March 8th, 2024Netherlands / Amsterdam, NLAFAS
March 9th, 2024Antwerp, BELotto Arena
March 11th, 2024Prague, CZSaSaZu
March 12th, 2024Luxembourg, LURockhal
March 14th, 2024Zurich, CHHalle 622
March 15th, 2024Berlin, DEMax-Schmeling-Halle
March 16th, 2024Hamburg, DESporthalle
March 18th, 2024Stockholm, SEMunchen Brewery
March 19th, 2024Copenhagen, DKKB Hallen
March 21st, 2024Cologne, DEPalladium
March 22nd, 2024München, DEZenith
March 23rd, 2024Frankfurt, DEJahrhunderthalle