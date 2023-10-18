IDLES announce new album, release “Dancer” video

by Em Moore
IDLES have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called TANGK and will be out on February 16 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Dancer” which features vocals from James Murphy and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem. The video was directed by Jocelyn Anquetil. IDLES will be touring in December and into 2024. The band released Crawler in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
TANGK Tracklist
1. IDEA 01
2. Gift Horse
3. POP POP POP
4. Roy
5. A Gospel
6. Dancer
7. Grace
8. Hall & Oates
9. Jungle
10. Gratitude
11. Monolith
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Dec 1st 2023
|Hong Kong, CN
|Clockenflap
|Dec 2nd, 2023
|Bangkok, TH
|Maho Rasop Festival
|Feb 29th, 2024
|Porto, PT
|Super Bock Arena
|March 1st, 2024
|Madrid, ES
|Wizinik
|March 2nd, 2024
|Barcelona, ES
|Sant Jordi Club
|March 5th, 2024
|Milan, IT
|Alcatraz
|March 7th, 2024
|Paris, FR
|Zenith
|March 8th, 2024
|Netherlands / Amsterdam, NL
|AFAS
|March 9th, 2024
|Antwerp, BE
|Lotto Arena
|March 11th, 2024
|Prague, CZ
|SaSaZu
|March 12th, 2024
|Luxembourg, LU
|Rockhal
|March 14th, 2024
|Zurich, CH
|Halle 622
|March 15th, 2024
|Berlin, DE
|Max-Schmeling-Halle
|March 16th, 2024
|Hamburg, DE
|Sporthalle
|March 18th, 2024
|Stockholm, SE
|Munchen Brewery
|March 19th, 2024
|Copenhagen, DK
|KB Hallen
|March 21st, 2024
|Cologne, DE
|Palladium
|March 22nd, 2024
|München, DE
|Zenith
|March 23rd, 2024
|Frankfurt, DE
|Jahrhunderthalle