IDLES announce new album, release “Dancer” video

IDLES have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called TANGK and will be out on February 16 via Partisan Records. The band have also released a video for their new song “Dancer” which features vocals from James Murphy and Nancy Whang of LCD Soundsystem. The video was directed by Jocelyn Anquetil. IDLES will be touring in December and into 2024. The band released Crawler in 2021. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.