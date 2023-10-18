Joyce Manor and Tigers Jaw cover each other

by Em Moore
Joyce Manor have released a live video for their cover of “I Saw Water” by Tigers Jaw. The song originally appeared on Tigers Jaw’s 2008 self-titled album. The video was recorded during their September 30, 2021 show in Central Park. Tigers Jaw have also released their cover of “Constant Headache” by Joyce Manor. The song originally appeared on Joyce Manor’s 2011 self-titled album. The covers are available digitally as well as on 7-inch vinyl via Epitaph Records and Hopeless Records. Tigers Jaw and Joyce Manor will be playing two shows together in California starting tonight. Joyce Manor released 40 oz. to Fresno in 2022 and Tigers Jaw released I Won’t Care How You Remember Me in 2021. Check out the covers below.