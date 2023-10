, Posted by Videos 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Blink-182 have released a lyric video for their new song “YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU'VE GOT”. The song is off their upcoming album One More Time… which will be out on October 20. This will be the first album since 2011’s Neighborhoods to feature Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker. Blink-182 released NINE with Matt Skiba in 2019. Check out the video below.