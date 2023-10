The Vandals have announced dates for their 28th annual Christmas Formal shows. They will take place on December 22 at the Majestic Ventura Theater in Ventura, California with Manic Hispanic and Rubberneck joining them and on December 23 at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, California with Manic Hispanic joining them. Tickets go on sale on October 20. The Vandals released Curse of the Unripe Pumpkin in 2020.