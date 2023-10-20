Producer Raul Cuellar says new Circle Jerks music in the works

Yesterday, we posted that Circle Jerks were spotted in the studio with producer Raul Cuellar and Tim Armstrong, in Armstrong's studio. Via instagram, Cuellar appears to have confirmed that the CJs are recording new material of some sort.

Cuellar stated: "When you bring legends like Keith Morris, @greghetson, @theejoeyc, @zanderschloss, @timtimebomb , @tjriverastudio, @xbigjimx88, & @riff.audio into the studio, magic happens. New music from @circlejerksband is on the horizon! I’ve been pinching myself daily since because I never imagined I’d be in this incredible position. Circle Jerks, a band that embodied the raw essence of street culture, chaos, and rebellion, have been a lifelong fascination. Hearing their stories, feeling their energy - it’s a dream come true. The music they’ve crafted is a testament to their unique spirit. From clever drum rhythms to infectious riffs and powerful lyrics, they epitomize everything I adore about punk. I’m bursting with pride over what we’ve created together."

CJ Greg Hetson added "OMG @circlejerksband are tabloid fodder!." You can see the post below. We'll keep you updated.