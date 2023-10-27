Bob Vylan annoucnes new album, releases “He's A Man” video

by Em Moore
Bob Vylan have announced that they will be releasing their third album. It is called Humble As The Sun and will be out on April 5. A video for their new song “He’s A Man” which was created by Dylan Hayes. Bob Vylan are currently touring Europe and will be touring Ireland and the UK in November. The band released their album Bob Vylan Presents the Price of Life in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Humble As The Sun Tracklist
1. Humble As The Sun
2. Reign
3. GYAG (Get Yourself A Gun)
4. Dream Big
5. Hunger Games
6. Right Here
7. Makes Me Violent
8. He’s A Man
9. Ring The Alarm
10. I’m Still Here