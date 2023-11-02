Green Day announce North American and European tour dates, release “Look Ma, No Brains!” video

by Em Moore
Last month, Green Day announced that they would be touring North America next summer with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas and now they’ve announced the dates for the tour along with European shows. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace will be joining them on that leg. The band has also released a video for their new song “Look Ma, No Brains!” which was directed by Ryan Baxley and Brendan Walter. The video contains flashing lights and carries a warning for those with photosensitive epilepsy. The song is off their upcoming album Saviors which will be out on January 19 via Reprise/Warner. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|11-04
|Paris, France
|Bataclan
|05-30
|Monte do Gozo, Spain
|O Son do Camino
|06-01
|Madrid, Spain
|Road to Rio Babel
|06-05
|Décines-Charpieu, France
|LDLC Arena
|w/The Interrupters
|06-07
|Nurnberg, Germany
|Rock im Park
|06-08
|Nurburgring, Germany
|Rock am Ring
|06-10
|Berlin, Germany
|Waldbühne
|w/Donots
|06-11
|Hamburg, Germany
|Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld
|w/Donots
|06-15
|Interlaken, Switzerland
|Greenfield Festival
|06-16
|Milan, Italy
|I Days - Hippodrome La Maura
|06-18
|Paris, France
|Accor Arena
|w/The Interrupters
|06-19
|Arnhem, Netherlands
|GelreDome
|w/The Hives, The Interrupters
|06-21
|Manchester, England
|Emirates Old Trafford
|w/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
|06-23
|Newport, England
|Isle of Wight Festival
|06-25
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Bellahouston Park
|w/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
|06-27
|Dublin Ireland
|Marlay Park
|w/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
|06-29
|London, England
|Wembley Stadium
|w/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
|07-29
|Washington, D.C.
|Nationals Park
|08-01
|Toronto, Ontario
|Rogers Centre
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-03
|Montreal, Quebec
|Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
|08-05
|Queens, NY
|Citi Field
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-07
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-09
|Philadelphia, PA
|Citizens Bank Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-10
|Hershey, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-13
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-15
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|w/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-17
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Field
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-20
|Kansas City, KS
|Azura Amphitheater
|w/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-22
|Cincinnati, OH
|Great American Ballpark
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-24
|Milwaukee, WI
|American Family Field
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-26
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|w/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-28
|Atlanta, GA
|Truist Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|08-30
|Nashville, TN
|Geodis Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-01
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PNC Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-04
|Detroit, MI
|Comerica Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-07
|Denver, CO
|Coors Field
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-10
|Austin, TX
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|w/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-11
|Arlington, TX
|Globe Life Field
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-14
|Inglewood, CA
|SoFi Stadium
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-18
|Phoenix, AZ
|Chase Field
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-20
|San Francisco, CA
|Oracle Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-23
|Seattle, WA
|T-Mobile Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-25
|Portland, OR
|Providence Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
|09-28
|San Diego, CA
|Petco Park
|w/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas