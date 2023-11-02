Green Day announce North American and European tour dates, release “Look Ma, No Brains!” video

Last month, Green Day announced that they would be touring North America next summer with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas and now they’ve announced the dates for the tour along with European shows. Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters, and Maid of Ace will be joining them on that leg. The band has also released a video for their new song “Look Ma, No Brains!” which was directed by Ryan Baxley and Brendan Walter. The video contains flashing lights and carries a warning for those with photosensitive epilepsy. The song is off their upcoming album Saviors which will be out on January 19 via Reprise/Warner. Green Day released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
11-04Paris, FranceBataclan
05-30Monte do Gozo, SpainO Son do Camino
06-01Madrid, SpainRoad to Rio Babel
06-05Décines-Charpieu, FranceLDLC Arenaw/The Interrupters
06-07Nurnberg, GermanyRock im Park
06-08Nurburgring, GermanyRock am Ring
06-10Berlin, GermanyWaldbühnew/Donots
06-11Hamburg, GermanyTrabrennbahn Bahrenfeldw/Donots
06-15Interlaken, SwitzerlandGreenfield Festival
06-16Milan, ItalyI Days - Hippodrome La Maura
06-18Paris, FranceAccor Arenaw/The Interrupters
06-19Arnhem, NetherlandsGelreDomew/The Hives, The Interrupters
06-21Manchester, EnglandEmirates Old Traffordw/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
06-23Newport, EnglandIsle of Wight Festival
06-25Glasgow, ScotlandBellahouston Parkw/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
06-27Dublin IrelandMarlay Parkw/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
06-29London, EnglandWembley Stadiumw/Nothing but Thieves, Maid of Ace
07-29Washington, D.C.Nationals Park
08-01Toronto, OntarioRogers Centrew/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-03Montreal, QuebecOsheaga Music and Arts Festival
08-05Queens, NYCiti Fieldw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-07Boston, MAFenway Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-09Philadelphia, PACitizens Bank Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-10Hershey, PAHersheypark Stadiumw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-13Chicago, ILWrigley Fieldw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-15St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheatrew/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-17Minneapolis, MNTarget Fieldw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-20Kansas City, KSAzura Amphitheaterw/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-22Cincinnati, OHGreat American Ballparkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-24Milwaukee, WIAmerican Family Fieldw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-26Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilionw/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-28Atlanta, GATruist Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
08-30Nashville, TNGeodis Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-01Pittsburgh, PAPNC Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-04Detroit, MIComerica Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-07Denver, COCoors Fieldw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-10Austin, TXGermania Insurance Amphitheaterw/Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-11Arlington, TXGlobe Life Fieldw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-14Inglewood, CASoFi Stadiumw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-18Phoenix, AZChase Fieldw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-20San Francisco, CAOracle Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-23Seattle, WAT-Mobile Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-25Portland, ORProvidence Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas
09-28San Diego, CAPetco Parkw/The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas