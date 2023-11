Videos 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Pussy Riot have released a video for their new song “Swan Lake”. The video was directed by Anna Aristarkhova. The song was written by Maria Alekhina, Olga Borisova, Diana Burkot, Daria Serenko, and Lucy Shtein and is their statement against Russian state propaganda. Pussy Riot are currently touring North America. Check out the video below.