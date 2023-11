Videos 5 hours ago by Em Moore

Racetraitor have released a video for their new song feauring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused called “Pastoral Monolith”. The video was directed and edited by Mani Mostofi and the live footage used was provided by the Art of B. The song is off their upcoming album Creation and the Timeless Order of Things which will be out on November 17. Racetraitor released their album 2042 in 2018. Check out the video below.